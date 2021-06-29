WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 kt over the Northern

Inland Waters. West to northwest winds 20 to 30 kts over

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

