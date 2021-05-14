WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 14, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Fri May 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. Winds will ease during the day

Friday, before increasing again during the evening hours.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning and again from 6 PM

this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. Winds will ease during the day

Friday, before increasing again during the evening hours.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning and again from 6 PM

this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 8

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 8

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 8

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. Winds will ease during the day

Friday, before increasing again during the evening hours.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning and again from 6 PM

this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM

PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. Winds will ease during the day

Friday, before increasing again during the evening hours.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT early this morning and again from 6 PM

this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather