WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

857 AM PDT Wed Apr 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

