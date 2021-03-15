WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

249 AM PDT Mon Mar 15 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 feet and subsiding to 7 to 9 ft

by Monday afternoon and continuing to subside to 5 to 7 feet

by Tuesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 7 AM Monday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers

likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 7 PM Monday. Seas near 10 ft with breaker

possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PDT this morning.

Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

