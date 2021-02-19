WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 138 AM PST Fri Feb 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft through Saturday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 10 AM Friday, with seas near 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather