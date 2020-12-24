WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft building to near 12 ft by late

Thursday night. Seas will build further to near 14 to 16 ft

by Friday afternoon.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1245 PM Thursday. Seas near 11 feet.

- SECOND EBB...Around 100 AM Friday. Seas near 16 feet.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

