WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
230 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 feet, easing to 7 to 9 feet
Sunday morning.
- FIRST EBB...Around 9 AM this morning. Seas near 13 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Around 9 PM Sat. Seas to 13 feet with breakers
possible.
- THIRD EBB...Around 1030 AM Sun. Seas to 10 feet.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
