WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 14, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

251 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory thresholds, so the advisory has

been cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory thresholds, so the advisory has

been cancelled.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Cape Shoalwater out

10 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From James Island To Cape Shoalwater out

10 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather