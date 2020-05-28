WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

852 PM PDT Wed May 27 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Southwest swell 4 ft at 17

seconds building to west 9 ft at 14 seconds Thursday night.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 5 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

