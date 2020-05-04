WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
206 AM PDT Mon May 4 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft subsiding to 5 to 7 feet
tonight. Bar conditions moderate to rough becoming light to
moderate tonight. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 245 AM
and 300 PM today.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather