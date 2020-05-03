WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, May 3, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
233 AM PDT Sun May 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM
PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 AM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
