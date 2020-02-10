WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
252 AM PST Mon Feb 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Wind and wave conditions have eased below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Wind and wave conditions have eased below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Wind and wave conditions have eased below advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 14
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10
to 60 nm. The highest winds and seas will be mostly beyond 25 nm
from shore.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 9 to 12 feet, with
largest combined seas expected around the time of the maximum
ebb currents.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 515
AM and 530 PM Monday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
