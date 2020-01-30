WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 31, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PST Thu Jan 30 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Around 12 ft building to 14 ft late Thursday

morning, then subsiding to 10 early Thursday evening through

Thursday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM Thursday. Seas around 16 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 800 PM Thursday. Seas around 15 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

