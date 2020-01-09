WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PST Thu Jan 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions. Combined seas 10 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb current will occur around

315 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

southwest winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Thursday.

For the Gale Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and

Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather