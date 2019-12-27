WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

221 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds increasing 20 to 30 kt Saturday morning. Seas

10 to 15 feet at 15 to 17 seconds, subsiding Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape

Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To

Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island

To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 14 feet. Bar conditions rough.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet at 15 to 17 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt through the early morning hours.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below gale criteria. An isolated wind speed near

small craft advisory criteria (20 to 25 knots) is possible

through 7 AM.

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below gale criteria. An isolated wind speed near

small craft advisory criteria (20 to 25 knots) is possible

through 7 AM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds increasing 20 to 30 kt Saturday morning. Seas

10 to 15 feet at 15 to 17 seconds, subsiding Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

