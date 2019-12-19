WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...12 ft into Thursday morning, then building to

near 18 ft by late Thursday afternoon, then holding around 18 to

20 ft through Friday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM Thursday. Seas near 16 ft with breakers

likely.

- SECOND EBB... Around 11 PM Thursday. Seas near 23 ft with

breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1145 AM Friday. Seas near 20 ft with breakers

likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

