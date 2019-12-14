WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...14 to 16 ft early this morning gradually

decreasing today to 8 to 10 ft by late Saturday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Saturday. Seas near 17 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 6 PM Saturday. Seas near 15

ft with breakers.

- THIRD EBB...Around 645 AM Sunday. Seas near 11 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

