WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
244 AM PST Tue Nov 26 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM
PST THIS MORNING...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND....Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon through
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 35 knots possible later tonight
through Wednesday night.
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 14 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots Tuesday evening through
Thursday morning.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST
Thursday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots Tuesday evening through
Thursday morning.
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND....Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon through
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 35 knots possible later tonight
through Wednesday night.
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 14 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon into
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots possible late tonight
through Wednesday night.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon into
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots possible late tonight
through Wednesday night.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM
PST Wednesday.
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 14 feet at 15 seconds.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots Tuesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND....Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon through
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 35 knots possible later tonight
through Wednesday night.
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 14 seconds.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon into
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots possible late tonight
through Wednesday night.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM
PST Wednesday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch
is in effect from late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* WIND...Northeast wind 15 to 30 knots this afternoon into
tonight. Northeast wind 25 to 40 knots possible late tonight
through Wednesday night.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
