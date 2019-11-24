WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
242 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM
PST MONDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 15 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
*SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 feet at 13 to 15 seconds.
*WIND...Northwesterly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...West wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...South wind 15 to 30 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Westerly wind 15 to 30 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight
PST tonight.
* WIND...West wind 25 to 35 knots through early this morning. West
15 to 25 knots this afternoon into tonight.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight
PST tonight.
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots through early this morning. West 15
to 25 knots this afternoon into tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight
PST tonight.
* WIND...West wind 25 to 35 knots through early this morning. West
15 to 25 knots this afternoon into tonight.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight
PST tonight.
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots through early this morning. West 15
to 25 knots this afternoon into tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
