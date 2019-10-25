WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

231 AM PDT Fri Oct 25 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND...West wind 25 to 35 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to Northwest 15 to 30 knots. Wind waves

2 to 5 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West to northwest 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves

3 to 6 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING

TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY

TO 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect from noon today to

3 PM PDT Saturday.

* COMBINED SEAS...5 feet building to 10 to 13 feet in the

afternoon.

* BAR CONDITION...Becoming rough this afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...315 PM today.

* SECOND EBB...330 AM Saturday.

_____

