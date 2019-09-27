WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
248 AM PDT Fri Sep 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...
which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday
afternoon.
* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 30 knots...highest north of the
San Juan Islands. North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots
possible on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 8 to 10 seconds.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots becoming North tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale Watch...
which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday
afternoon.
* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 30 knots...highest north of the
San Juan Islands. North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots
possible on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.
* SEAS...West swell 9 or 10 feet at 9 or 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* COMBINED SEAS...7 to 9 feet except building to 10 or 11 feet
during the maximum ebb currents.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...345 AM this morning. Strong ebb.
* SECOND EBB...430 PM this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather