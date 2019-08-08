WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
248 AM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots through 5 AM easing
to 5 to 15 knots through the morning. West wind will then
increase 15 to 25 knots this afternoon through late tonight.
Wind waves 4 to 6 feet through 5 AM subsiding to 2 feet or less
this morning. Waves then build 2 to 4 feet this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots through 5 AM easing
to 5 to 15 knots through the morning. West wind will then
increase 15 to 25 knots this afternoon through late tonight.
Wind waves 4 to 6 feet through 5 AM subsiding to 2 feet or less
this morning. Waves then build 2 to 4 feet this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots with wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots through 5 AM easing
to 5 to 15 knots through the morning. West wind will then
increase 15 to 25 knots this afternoon through late tonight.
Wind waves 4 to 6 feet through 5 AM subsiding to 2 feet or less
this morning. Waves then build 2 to 4 feet this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM
PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots through 5 AM easing
to 5 to 15 knots through the morning. West wind will then
increase 15 to 25 knots this afternoon through late tonight.
Wind waves 4 to 6 feet through 5 AM subsiding to 2 feet or less
this morning. Waves then build 2 to 4 feet this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT
Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds 15 to 25 knots with wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather