WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
257 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* GENERAL SEAS...2 to 4 ft through Monday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 245 PM Sunday. Seas near 5 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 3 AM Monday. Seas near 7 ft with
breakers.
* THIRD EBB...Around 330 PM Monday. Seas near 6 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to
33 knots are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to
small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating
smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
