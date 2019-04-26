WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1104 PM PDT Thu Apr 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until noon PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 through Friday morning,
becoming 25 to 35 knots Friday afternoon into Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO
11 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND...West to southwest wind 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO
3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND...Northwest wind 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until noon PDT Friday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest wind 15 to 25 through Friday morning,
becoming 25 to 35 knots Friday afternoon into Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 3 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet.
* WIND...West 25 to 35 knots.
* TIMING...Developing Friday afternoon and continuing through
Friday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather