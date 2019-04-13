WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 13, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
257 AM PDT Sat Apr 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...9 to 10 feet building to 12 feet tonight.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...1145 AM today.
* SECOND EBB...1245 AM Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 kt becoming northwest this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* SEAS...Westerly swell 10 ft.
* WIND...south wind 15 to 25 kt today becoming southwest tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WIND...South wind 15 to 25 kt becoming west this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM PDT this
evening.
* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt this afternoon possibly rising to west
25 to 35 kt tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather