WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
234 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves
2 to 4 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...5 to 6 feet today through early Friday morning.
Then, seas gradually building 8 to 9 feet by Friday afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...strong ebb around 545 am today. Seas 9 to 10 ft
with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 615 pm today. Seas near 10 feet
with breakers possible.
* THIRD EBB...strong ebb around 630 am Friday. Seas near 10 ft
with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM
THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...5 to 6 feet today through early Friday morning.
Then, seas gradually building 8 to 9 feet by Friday afternoon.
* FIRST EBB...strong ebb around 545 am today. Seas 9 to 10 ft
with breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 615 pm today. Seas near 10 feet
with breakers possible.
* THIRD EBB...strong ebb around 630 am Friday. Seas near 10 ft
with breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather