WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PDT Thu Mar 21 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeasterly wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves

2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...5 to 6 feet today through early Friday morning.

Then, seas gradually building 8 to 9 feet by Friday afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...strong ebb around 545 am today. Seas 9 to 10 ft

with breakers possible.

* SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 615 pm today. Seas near 10 feet

with breakers possible.

* THIRD EBB...strong ebb around 630 am Friday. Seas near 10 ft

with breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

