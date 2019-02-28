WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
835 PM PST Wed Feb 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WIND...East to southeast 15 to 25 knots becoming south after
midnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WIND...East to southeast 15 to 25 knots becoming south after
midnight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WIND...South 15 to 25 knots.
_____
