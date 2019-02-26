WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

856 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Easterly 15 to 30 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WIND...North 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Easterly 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 25 to 35 kt tonight easing to 20 to 30 kt

Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northeast 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.

