WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
856 PM PST Mon Feb 25 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WIND...North 15 to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Easterly 15 to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 25 to 35 kt tonight easing to 20 to 30 kt
Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...Northeast 15 to 25 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WIND...northeast 15 to 30 kt.
_____
