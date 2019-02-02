WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 feet through Saturday evening, then 7 to

9 feet Saturday night.

* FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Saturday. Seas building to 13 feet.

* SECOND EBB...Around 330 PM Saturday. Seas building to 12 feet.

* THIRD EBB...Around 4 AM Sunday. Seas building to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

