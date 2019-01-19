WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
900 AM PST Sat Jan 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Winds southwest 15 to 25 knots today easing
to south 5 to 15 knots this evening. Combined seas 11 to 13
feet today and 14 to 16 feet tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots...diminishing this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...12 to 14 ft, except 14 to 16 ft during ebbs.
* BAR CONDITION...rough, except severe with breakers possible
around the ebbs.
* FIRST EBB...300 PM this afternoon. Very strong ebb.
* SECOND EBB...330 AM Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots easing after noon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Southwest to west 15 to 25 knots...diminishing this
evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WIND...Southwest 15 to 30 knots...diminishing this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 knots this morning
then fall below 20 knots tonight. Combined seas 15 to 18 feet
will build to 17 to 22 feet tonight, then will slowly subside on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
