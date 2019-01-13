WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

301 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening

to midnight PST tonight.

* GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft rising again to 6 to 8 ft late

Sunday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 945 AM Sun. Seas near 7 ft.

* SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Sun. Seas near 10 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

