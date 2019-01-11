WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

911 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 12 feet with breakers possible during the

maximum ebb currents.

* BAR CONDITION...rough.

* FIRST EBB...730 PM today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...East/Southeast 10 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 12 feet with a period of 11 or 12

seconds.|

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...East/Southeast 10 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 12 feet with a period of 11 or 12

seconds.|

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND...East/Southeast 10 to 25 knots.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 12 feet with a period of 11 or 12

seconds.|

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to

4 feet.

