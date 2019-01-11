WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

914 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet with breakers possible during

the maximum ebb currents.

* BAR CONDITION...rough.

* FIRST EBB...745 AM Friday.

* SECOND EBB...730 PM Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below 20 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM NOON

FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from noon Friday

to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* WIND...Southeast wind 15 to 30 knots.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 12 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 or 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2

to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WIND...Southeast wind 20 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below 20 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM NOON

FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from noon Friday

to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...East wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 or 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM NOON

FRIDAY TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from noon Friday

to 6 AM PST Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...East wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

* SEAS...Southwest swell 10 to 11 feet.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...11 or 12 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

