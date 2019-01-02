WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PST Wed Jan 2 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM

PST THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 1 AM to 6 AM PST

Thursday.

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 6 feet today, near 10 feet late tonight

then near 12 feet Thu.

* FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 215 PM Wed. Seas to 9 feet.

* SECOND EBB...Around 245 AM Thu. Seas to 13 feet with breakers

likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

