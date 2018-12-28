WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
203 AM PST Fri Dec 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR HAS EXPIRED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect until 10 PM PST
Saturday.
* COMBINED SEAS...8 feet building to 11 feet during the maximum ebb currents.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate becoming rough with breakers possible during the ebbs.
* FIRST EBB...900 AM this morning
* SECOND EBB...915 PM this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect until 10 PM PST
Saturday.
* COMBINED SEAS...8 feet building to 11 feet during the maximum ebb currents.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate becoming rough with breakers possible during the ebbs.
* FIRST EBB...900 AM this morning
* SECOND EBB...915 PM this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 10 to 20 kt rising to 20 to 30 kt
in the afternoon. Wind waves 1 to 3 ft building to 4 to 6 ft in
the afternoon. W swell 8 ft at 13 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 5 to 15 kt rising to 15 to 25
kt in the afternoon. Wind waves 2 ft or less building to 2 to 4
ft in the afternoon. W swell 9 ft at 14 seconds subsiding to 7
ft at 13 seconds in the afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM
PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 5 to 15 kt rising to 15 to 25
kt in the afternoon. Wind waves 2 ft or less building to 2 to 4
ft in the afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM
PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 5 to 15 kt rising to 15 to 25
kt in the afternoon. Wind waves 2 ft or less building to 2 to 4
ft in the afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM
PST Saturday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southeast wind 5 to 15 kt rising to 15 to 25
kt in the afternoon. Wind waves 2 ft or less building to 2 to 4
ft in the afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY
MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM
FRIDAY EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 7 AM this morning
to 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 feet through Friday evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 930 AM Friday morning. Seas building 10
feet.
- SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Friday evening. Seas building to 10
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY
MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 7 AM this morning
to 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 8 feet through Friday evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 930 AM Friday morning. Seas building 10
feet.
- SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Friday evening. Seas building to 10
feet.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather