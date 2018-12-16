WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
308 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR CONDITIONS FOR TODAY THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* GENERAL SEAS...Seas holding at 18 to 20 ft this morning, then
building to 22 ft this afternoon. Seas holding at 22 to 24 ft
tonight into Monday morning. Seas gradually subsiding to near
19 ft Monday. Another storm arriving Monday night will push
seas up again at that time.
* FIRST EBB...Around 1145 am today. Seas near 24 ft, with
breakers covering the bar.
* SECOND EBB...Around 1145 pm Sunday. Seas near 28 ft with
breakers covering the bar.
* THIRD EBB...Around noon Monday. Seas near 24 ft with breakers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
