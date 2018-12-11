WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 12, 2018



SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

157 AM PST Tue Dec 11 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 14 feet.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough with breakers possible.

* FIRST EBB...7 AM Tuesday

* SECOND EBB...645 PM Tuesday

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND and WAVES...Southerly wind 25 to 35 knots. Wind waves 4 to

6 feet--except combined seas around 10 feet at 10 seconds at

the West Entrance to the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND and SEAS...South/southwest wind 25 to 35 knots, turning to

the west tonight. Seas 10 to 13 feet with a dominant period of

10 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WIND and WAVES...Southeast wind 15 to 25 knots becoming

southwest this afternoon. Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.



