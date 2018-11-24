WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
253 AM PST Sat Nov 24 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 3 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...8 ft subsiding to 6 ft this morning through
Sunday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 5 AM Saturday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers
possible.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 515 PM Saturday. Seas to 9
ft with breakers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
