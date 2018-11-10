WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PST Sat Nov 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will be northeast 5 to 15 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will be northeast 5 to 15 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will be northeast 5 to 15 knots.

