WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

1255 PM PST Thu Nov 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM Friday to 4 AM PST

Saturday.

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

