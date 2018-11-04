WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
850 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE
NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10
NM UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM PST
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds, in westerly swells,
subsiding to 9 or 10 feet at 12 seconds tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET
UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this
afternoon. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will also subside this
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6
PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this
afternoon. Seas 12 to 15 feet will subside to 11 or 12 feet
this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN
STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10
PM PST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM
PST this evening.
* WIND AND SEAS...West winds of 20 to 35 knots will ease early
this afternoon. Waves of 3 to 6 feet will also subside early
this afternoon.
* TIMING...Wind speeds should ease below gale force over the
entire area by midday, 2 PM PST at the latest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND
WATERS SOUTH OF THE SAN JUANS UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this
evening. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will also subside this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels
should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST
ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 6 AM PST
MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM PST
Monday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* SEAS...10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds, in westerly swells,
subsiding to 9 or 10 feet at 12 seconds tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE
GRAYS HARBOR BAR UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...9 to 11 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet
tonight.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 2 PM PST, today.
* SECOND EBB...Around 215 AM PST, Monday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
