WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

850 AM PST Sun Nov 4 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM PST

Monday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds, in westerly swells,

subsiding to 9 or 10 feet at 12 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE ADMIRALTY INLET

UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

afternoon. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will also subside this

afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels

should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM

CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 6

PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND SEAS...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

afternoon. Seas 12 to 15 feet will subside to 11 or 12 feet

this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10

PM PST THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM

PST this evening.

* WIND AND SEAS...West winds of 20 to 35 knots will ease early

this afternoon. Waves of 3 to 6 feet will also subside early

this afternoon.

* TIMING...Wind speeds should ease below gale force over the

entire area by midday, 2 PM PST at the latest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND

WATERS SOUTH OF THE SAN JUANS UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease this

evening. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will also subside this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels

should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST

ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 6 AM PST

MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM PST

Monday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds, in westerly swells,

subsiding to 9 or 10 feet at 12 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE

GRAYS HARBOR BAR UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* COMBINED SEAS...9 to 11 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet

tonight.

* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate tonight.

* FIRST EBB...Around 2 PM PST, today.

* SECOND EBB...Around 215 AM PST, Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FOR THE

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER OUT TO 10

NM UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas, which is in effect until 6 AM PST

Monday. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

* SEAS...10 to 13 feet at 11 seconds, in westerly swells,

subsiding to 9 or 10 feet at 12 seconds tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

_____

