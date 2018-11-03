WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
351 PM PDT Sat Nov 3 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect until 11 AM PST Sunday. The Small
Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no
longer in effect.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots
tonight before becoming gale force westerly early Sunday. Waves
will build to 4 to 6 feet tonight but will peak at 7 feet Sunday
morning.
* TIMING...Wind speeds are anticipated to reach gale force between
9 PM and 11 PM PDT, tonight. Winds should ease below gale force
by midday Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHERN INLAND WATERS
UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect until 3 AM PST Sunday. The Small
Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no
longer in effect.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots
tonight. Waves will build to 3 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS FROM
CAPE FLATTERY TO CAPE SHOALWATER FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM UNTIL 3
PM PST SUNDAY...
* WIND AND SEAS...Southwest winds will rise to 20 to 30 knots
tonight before becoming west early Sunday. Seas will build to 10
to 15 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE WEST ENTRANCE TO THE U.S. STRAIT
OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect until 1 AM PST Sunday. The Small
Craft Advisory is no longer in effect.
* WIND AND SEAS...Southerly winds will rise to 25 to 35 knots
tonight before easing by early Sunday. Seas building to 11
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
