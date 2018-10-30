WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 PM PDT Tue Oct 30 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM
THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM
WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 9 PM Wednesday to
1 AM PDT Thursday.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...6 to 8 ft through Wednesday night.
* FIRST EBB...Around 10 pm tonight. Seas near 10 feet with
breakers possible.
* SECOND EBB...Around 11 AM Wednesday. Seas near 9 ft.
* THIRD EBB...Around 1115 PM Wednesday. Seas near 11 ft with
breakers possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
