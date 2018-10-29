WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
902 PM PDT Sun Oct 28 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT MONDAY NIGHT...
* SEAS...West swell 11 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
MIDNIGHT PDT MONDAY NIGHT...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough with breakers possible.
* FIRST EBB...815 AM Monday morning.
* SECOND EBB...830 PM Monday evening. Strong ebb.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
