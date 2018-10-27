WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

430 AM PDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM

THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM

TO NOON PDT SUNDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...8 to 9 feet through Sunday morning

* FIRST EBB...around 7 am this morning. Seas 12 ft.

* SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 715 pm this evening. Seas 13 ft

with breakers.

* THIRD EBB...around 745 am Sunday. Seas 13 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

