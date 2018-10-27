WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
854 PM PDT Fri Oct 26 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS ENDED...
West wind has eased below 20 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
11 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough, becoming moderate after the Saturday
morning ebb.
* FIRST EBB...around 645 AM Saturday morning.
* SECOND EBB...around 700 PM Saturday evening. Strong ebb.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS ENDED...
West wind has eased below 20 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* SEAS...West swell 10 feet at 12 seconds, subsiding below 10 feet
late tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather