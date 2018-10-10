WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
254 AM PDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR IN EFFECT
FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft today, subsiding 4 to 6 ft tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 615 AM this morning. Seas building to 9 ft
with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 630 PM this evening. Seas
building to 10 ft with breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR REMAINS IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH COLUMBIA RIVER BAR IN EFFECT
FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 5 PM this
afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft today, subsiding 4 to 6 ft tonight.
* FIRST EBB...Around 615 AM this morning. Seas building to 9 ft
with breakers likely.
* SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb around 630 PM this evening. Seas
building to 10 ft with breakers likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather