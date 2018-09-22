WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

852 PM PDT Fri Sep 21 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM

TO 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM

TO 6 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 feet through Saturday night

* FIRST EBB...Around 345 AM Saturday. Seas building to 8 feet,

with breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 415 PM Saturday. Seas building to 8 feet,

with breakers possible.

* THIRD EBB...Around 430 AM Sunday. Seas building to 8 ft with

breakers possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

