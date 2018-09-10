WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet subsiding to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.

* BAR CONDITION...Moderate except rough during the evenign ebb.

* FIRST EBB...6 PM today.

* SECOND EBB...615 AM Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

