WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
234 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* COMBINED SEAS...8 to 10 feet subsiding to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.
* BAR CONDITION...Moderate except rough during the evenign ebb.
* FIRST EBB...6 PM today.
* SECOND EBB...615 AM Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
