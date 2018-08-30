WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2018
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
823 PM PDT Wed Aug 29 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 25 to 35 knots. Wind waves 4 to 6
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* WIND AND WAVES...Southwest wind 15 to 25 kt. Wind waves 3 to 5
ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
